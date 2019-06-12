Working on the front yard

It’s time to grow! and are we ever excited! But we need your help!

Landscaping at the QuailSunday June 23 – Monday June 24

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Quail’s Nest Arts Centre

5840 Airport Street

We are installing two beds of lovely landscaping along the street frontage at the Quail’s Nest. Sunday will be “green”scaping day: clean fill, plants, irrigation drips, landscape fabric, mulch. Monday will be the “hard”scaping — without being too hard! – placing river rocks and pretty pebbles. The finished sign (with solar lighting) goes in once the landscaping is complete.

Take a look at the attached for more information on the plans

Please sign up for a shift: 9 – 1 and 1 – 5. We go rain or shine! Non-members are welcome – bring a friend. Many hands make light work.

OliverCAC@gmail.com 250-498-0183

Janet, Caroline, and Roberta