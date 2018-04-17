Work continues at Secrest Hill Rd. – Firefighters hand out evacuation alerts

Evacuation Alert Expanded for areas in rural Oliver

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is expanding the number of homes under Evacuation Alert north of Oliver, BC to 148 properties due to the potential of a debris flow. This number includes 16 homes already under alert along Sportmens Bowl Rd. A dam and a culvert above Secrest Hill Rd are in danger of releasing water and debris into Sportmens Bowl Rd, across Highway 97 and down Park Rill Creek for several kilometers.

All addresses affected by this alert are listed at the end of this document. Properties include homes north of Oliver on portions or all of Covert Pl, Highway 97, Horsetail Rd, Island Rd, Knight Rd, Pampas Grass Way, Park Rill Rd, River Rd, Secrest Hill Rd, Sitka Rd, Sportsmens Bowl Rd, Test Orchard Rd and Wheatgrass Rd.

Information on how residents should prepare themselves to evacuate their home is below. The Oliver Fire Department is assisting in delivering notices.

Highway 97 has not been closed and no residents are being asked to leave their homes at this time but this could change. Information on how residents should prepare themselves to evacuate their home is below. Check with www.DriveBC.com for information on highway closures or detours within the RDOS.

A State of Local Emergency has been expanded for all of Electoral Area ‘C’ within the RDOS. Another 16 properties remain on Evacuation Alert near Okanagan Falls, BC in Electoral Area ‘D’ due to flooding of Green Lake.

Affected residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to road closure or evacuation; however, residents may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.