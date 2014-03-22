Work of art by Roger Lussier

,

wood logo22

Photo submitted by John Surovy

Comments

  1. I have a piece that I believe you have created its a wooden plaque of a native indian chief with full head dress…R Lussier signed on the bottom…I gave it to my dad 12 years ago or so and hes passed on now and I found it the other day and see your name on it…really beautiful work

    Reply

  2. Beautiful. I know some RCMP officers who would love to have your “artistic crest” on their mantle

    Reply

  3. Dear Mr. Lussier
    Congratulations on this beautiful project!
    You are obviously a very experienced and artistic wood craftsman.
    You must be proud of your endeavours!
    Here’s to many more satisfying hours in your shop!

    Grant Bott

    Reply

  4. A photo cannot do it justice, the workmanship is really spectacular when you see it up close. Roger you are very gifted.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*