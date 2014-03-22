Work of art by Roger Lussier

March 22, 2014, 8:28 am
Photo submitted by John Surovy
joey robson says
June 2, 2017 at 8:05 am
I have a piece that I believe you have created its a wooden plaque of a native indian chief with full head dress…R Lussier signed on the bottom…I gave it to my dad 12 years ago or so and hes passed on now and I found it the other day and see your name on it…really beautiful work
Germain Miller says
March 23, 2014 at 9:07 am
Beautiful. I know some RCMP officers who would love to have your “artistic crest” on their mantle
Grant Bott says
March 22, 2014 at 10:04 am
Dear Mr. Lussier
Congratulations on this beautiful project!
You are obviously a very experienced and artistic wood craftsman.
You must be proud of your endeavours!
Here’s to many more satisfying hours in your shop!
Grant Bott
Wayne and Dianna Jones says
March 22, 2014 at 9:45 am
A photo cannot do it justice, the workmanship is really spectacular when you see it up close. Roger you are very gifted.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name (First and last required)*
Email*
Comments
joey robson says
I have a piece that I believe you have created its a wooden plaque of a native indian chief with full head dress…R Lussier signed on the bottom…I gave it to my dad 12 years ago or so and hes passed on now and I found it the other day and see your name on it…really beautiful work
Germain Miller says
Beautiful. I know some RCMP officers who would love to have your “artistic crest” on their mantle
Grant Bott says
Dear Mr. Lussier
Congratulations on this beautiful project!
You are obviously a very experienced and artistic wood craftsman.
You must be proud of your endeavours!
Here’s to many more satisfying hours in your shop!
Grant Bott
Wayne and Dianna Jones says
A photo cannot do it justice, the workmanship is really spectacular when you see it up close. Roger you are very gifted.