Work going smoothly

The Greyback Remediation Project at Park Place may finish early and under budget according to status reports provided to the Strata Council after 10 days of work on site.

Stuart Syme, Strata Council Secretary/Treasurer commented while delivering the status reports that “Several factors have contributed to this result. Having a Council representative on site every working day from 7 AM to 4 PM has ensured timely decisions and prevented costly delays. But, in addition, Greyback’s on site management has been exceptional. Their reputation and credibility is clearly justified. Sub-trades respect the clear and decisive direction that they receive from Greyback’s Site Superintendent, Brian Norman. Equally important is the commitment of every participating company to do their part to help the Owners take back their home. Argon Electrical, Combined Mechanical, and Remco Flooring have all demonstrated their commitment to this project during this first two weeks.”

Strata Council President, Keryn Timmerman added, “The better the communication among everybody, the better the project. Communication on this project has been excellent. I have told my Council Members how much I appreciate their participation – we have been meeting a lot lately – and I am impressed by their willingness to share the load. Each of the councilors has the lead on some essential task that contributes to the success of this project.”

Strata Office Manager Linda Gergely gave further credit to the Owners. “Every Owner has been so patient. They understand that the project is going well. They understand that we will be going home soon. When the project leads ask them to do something or to provide information, they respond immediately. But, what is really the best evidence of the Owners’ participation is their early payment of their personal share of the cost. More than a third of the half-million dollar levy has already been collected even though the Owners do not have to pay anything until the first of March.”

The plan is that people will again be living in Park Place by the beginning of May.

They may not have to wait that long.

Source: Press release