1. the act of mitigating, or lessening the force or intensity of something unpleasant, as wrath, pain, grief, or extreme circumstances:

Social support is the most important factor in the mitigation of stress among adolescents.

2. the act of making a condition or consequence less severe:

the mitigation of a punishment.

3. the process of becoming milder, gentler, or less severe.

4. a mitigating circumstance, event, or consequence.