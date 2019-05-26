Woof-stock ‘wained’ out

Lions and Lioness assemble in light rain to celebrate Woof-stock – an annual event to raise funds for guide dogs. Joanne Bray, Lions Club – a bit disappointed with the turnout with only 3 dogs walking and maybe three more that decided to visit but move on.
Kids activities featured, Matt Duffis entertainment , Sun FM Osoyoos on hand and a small crowd of people, supporters and kids.
But few dogs. Lion’s Club will re-assess fund raising events and techniques for 2020.
Comments
Lee Ann Wilson saysMay 26, 2019 at 1:17 pm
I’m sorry for the lack in turn out. I don’t believe this was well advertised as just yesterday I read where people asking what it was and where. I for one didn’t know until yesterday what it was all about. I may not be in the loop or read the right info but this could be a very good event. There are a lot of dog lovers in Oliver. Next time!