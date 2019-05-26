Woof-stock ‘wained’ out

Sunday Lions Park

Lions and Lioness assemble in light rain to celebrate Woof-stock – an annual event to raise funds for guide dogs. Joanne Bray, Lions Club – a bit disappointed with the turnout with only 3 dogs walking and maybe three more that decided to visit but move on.

Kids activities featured, Matt Duffis entertainment , Sun FM Osoyoos on hand and a small crowd of people, supporters and kids.

But few dogs. Lion’s Club will re-assess fund raising events and techniques for 2020.