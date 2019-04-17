Woman pleads – “guilty”

There has been a guilty plea in a strange case that saw an Osoyoos woman barge into a home with a large knife “asking to see the baby.”

Sharon Constance Forner, aged 45, pled guilty to one count of break and enter to commit an indictable offence last week in a Penticton courtroom.

The incident in 2018 made international headlines due to its bizarre nature.

Surveillance footage at an Osoyoos home shows Forner approaching the front door wearing a wig and yellow rubber gloves, wielding a large kitchen knife. A mother alone at home with her seven-week-old child answered the door. Forner then said she “just wanted to see the baby.” The mother was able to defend herself and push the intruder outside, as shown on surveillance footage. Forner was arrested by police the following day.

Forner will appear again May 8th. She remains behind bars after violating the bail conditions of her original release.

With files from Castanet