With this ring……. by Pat Whalley

During a recent trip to Mexico we stayed at a beautiful resort. The resort attracts return visitors who come year after year it is also a perfect place to hold a destination wedding.

Destination weddings can be a marvellous idea. The guest list depends on people paying for their own travel expenses, so is usually kept fairly small. At an all inclusive resort, the reception food and drink is included in your accommodation so the wedding costs are kept to a minimum.

A few years ago one of our daughters was thinking of a resort wedding so I looked into the cost. For thirty people the extra cost would only be $1600. This included a beautiful garden setting with the ocean as a backdrop, a carpeted area for walking to the tulle draped pergola, two waiters, a bartender, a bridal bouquet and champagne toast. Also included was breakfast in bed for the bridal couple’s first morning, fruit and flowers in the room, a massage and a private dinner for two, on the beach. There would also be decorated chairs, tiki torches and a dance floor. What more could you possible ask for. All you needed to pay extra for would be photographer and music.

Our daughter’s plans changed but many brides do go for the destination wedding and we usually see three of four during our vacation. One of the restaurants is located near to the beach area, where weddings are held and it is fun to watch the happenings which usually take place late afternoon, so photographs can be taken as the sun is setting, the most spectacular time of the day.

It is surprising how many brides choose huge fussy gowns which do not seem appropriate for beach weddings. It would seem that a lightweight, floaty gown would be a better match for the sand and grass. Same goes for shoes, high heels may look really elegant in a church but rather ridiculous when trying to walk on sand or grass. A simple pair of white or silver sandals look so nice and go with the theme.

On one of our last evenings there we watched a gay wedding. Two beautiful brides each dressed in different style dresses, both were simple and elegant and accompanied by dressy sandals. No veils just beautiful white flowers wound in their hair. These girls were complete strangers but I couldn’t hold back the tears when both of them danced with their fathers, a really touching and beautiful moment. Probably not the partners these fathers had imagined for their baby girls but obviously very happy and proud to walk the girls down the aisle and then whirl them round the dance floor.

Marriage is always a risk, a trustful hope that love will strengthen as years go by. No matter if the union is between a man and woman or two of the same sex, marriage is something to be worked at by both parties. If each is willing to put the needs of the other, before their own, then the joy of that special day can last through the years.