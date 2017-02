The South Okanagan Peewee Rep team won their second in the best of three series on Sunday vs Merritt 4-2.

They now are league winners and are off to Dawson Creek for provincials March 19-23.

The team is starting to do fundraising this week with a bottle drive. If you have any bottle you would like to donate in Oliver or Osoyoos please call or text 250-485-8413 or 250-319-9597 with your address and we will come by and pick them up.