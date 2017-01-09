The South Okanagan Peewee Rep Hockey team came first in their final tournament of the season held in Kamloops.

The boys beat Ridge Meadows Friday night 8-5, Semiahmoo Saturday morning 7-1, and Merritt Saturday afternoon 7-5. Then in the semi finals Sunday morning they beat *Vernon 6-1 to advance to the final game against Merritt.

The score for the final game was 6-1 for South Ok. The boys have managed to come first in all the tournaments they have attended this year!

Erin Thomsen

*correction