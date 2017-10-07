This Southern Okanagan project was recognized this week at the Thompson Okanagan Commercial Building Awards.
The Wood Construction Award went to the Osoyoos Indian Band Administration Building in Oliver.
Owner is Osoyoos Indian Band, Architect/Designer Womer and Associates and General Contractor Greyback Construction.
Comments
John Chapman says
Excellent choice!!! This is such an amazing building in so many respects: construction, design, functionality, beauty and decoration to name just a few. The photos which line the halls, both up and downstairs, are amazing in the way they portray the local band’s history and honour those who led the way to where the band is today. I strongly recommend to all that they should make an effort to attend the open house which will be coming. You will see and feel the pride the band members rightly have in themselves and this building.