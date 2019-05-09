Winner – barrel art

Some barrels fetch up to 4-5 hundred dollars at auction

Pictured Marion Trimble on Station Street Thursday

The wine barrel silent auction features work by such artists as Marion Trimble, Painted Chair artists Rachel Allenbrand and Robert Lacasse, Lorraine Gibson, Tiffany Beckedorf, CreateAbility artists, Ava Grice, and Little Wonders Daycare.

The decorated barrels have been a hot commodity each year. These one-of-a-kind barrels make attractive show pieces for gardens, patios, businesses, and homes. Bids start at $150 and are accepted in person at the art walk, and has already opened online.

Bidding ends at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday May 11.