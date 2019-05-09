Meadowlark Festival – Award recipient Bryn White (left with Karla Kozakevich (Chair of RDOS)

White to be honoured with the ‘Outstanding in Nature’ award May 17th for her contributions in the environmental movement.

White is the Executive Director of the South Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Program.

SOSCP is comprised of 50 partnerships between organizations working together to conserve the region’s environment and biodiversity.

“The partners work on land, wildlife, ecosystem conservation – all of the things that provide us with clean air and water,” said White. “Everything our communities rely on.”

And White’s passion has led to collaborating with local government to create the SO Conservation Fund.

Annually – $450,000 is raised by a tax levy for the fund, which then helps organizations in the region to do conservation work. The Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen gathers and administers the funds.