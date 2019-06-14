Wine Country racing on Father’s Day

Tracy Michaylow from Kelowna shows that wheels up is the only way to launch his 1969 Nova while Brad Heppner from Malakwa puts the full power to the ground in his 1989 Ed Quay Dragster.

Bring your Dad out to the next Wine Country Racing Association (WCRA) on June 16 or better yet get him into his car and cheer him on for the best father’s day ever. WCRA has several classes including all levels of driving experience and their volunteers welcome all race car drivers including first timers.

WCRA operates the Richter Pass Motorplex located at the Osoyoos Airport.

Gates open at 9:00 Sunday June 16 and newcomers are encouraged to arrive early for registration and technical inspection. For more information go to winecountryracing.ca