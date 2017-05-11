Wine and Walk – tonight

We’re not letting a little rain stop us! The Wine Capital Art Walk is set to go TONIGHT from 6 – 8 p.m. on the 6200 block of Main Street and continuing until 9 p.m. at Medici’s. Winners to all the draws and contests announced there at 8:30 p.m. Have a special coffee and some gelato.

All the indoor portions of the Wine Capital Art Walk will continue as usual: 12 businesses in the 6200 block are open with 24 artists displaying in a variety of media. Pick up a passport at any business or from an Oliver Ambassador on site and start collecting “stamps” for your passport. Enter them in the draw when the passport is full. Win a gift basket!

Wine and food? Of course! Wine stations are at Beyond Bliss, OK Photo Lab and Baguette and Brioche. Gecko’s Grill, Amore’s Pizza and Baguette and Brioche will be open if you are feeling hungry. Come for dinner, stay for the show! Wander up to Medici’s for dessert when you’re done and see the art there.

Also, the Wine Barrel Silent Auction continues in the Mesa Lot. There is shelter there for bidding on the barrels. Kudos to all the artists who’ve been busy painting there ALL week! You will want one of their works of art to call your very own.

CHANGES for tonight : All Town Hall grounds activities will now be moved under shelter:

* Rebel Luv performs country rock under awning right on Main Street right in the middle of the action. How great is that!

* Children’s sidewalk art will be moved indoors to the S.O. Immigration and Community Services building, and use mural paper.

* Sign up for the Canada 150 Mosaic Mural project and the OCAC information table will be moved under a tent in the Mesa Lot next to the Wine Barrel bids.

We are determined to make this THE spring event that enlivens our downtown core. Yes, we’re already thinking next year! So let’s make THIS year a great one to build on!