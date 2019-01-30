Win free tickets

WIN TICKETS!
Question: – What does “SOAP” in SOAP Theatre stand for ?
Answer: ?????
Enter for a chance to win two complementary tickets to see any one of SOAP Theatre’s upcoming performances of Beyond Therapy, a comedy but Christopher Durang. Beyond Therapy plays at the Venables Theatre on Friday-Saturday February 1-2 and 8-9 at 7:30pm plus a Sunday Matinee February 3 at 2:00 pm.
To enter, answer the following skill-testing question in an email to oliverdailynews@gmail.com not later than 12:00 noon on Thursday January 31. If you need help with the answers, visit SOAP Theatre’s web site or Facebook page. Please… no entries from any cast or production crew members
