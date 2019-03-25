Willowbrook – warning issued by Parks BC

Document sent to me by a source.

Document pasted on a Facebook page for Willowbrook Community

As a courtesy I contacted Parks BC – Wendy Pope, Area Supervisor who advised me to contact a government PR or media contact. I also advised the local MLA and Area C Regional Director.

“Unauthorized dredging in Myer’s Flat could lead to provincial and/or federal charges being laid” said Pope.

Quick question – have local residents ever dredged in the park before?

The park established in 2001 runs from the community across Goldtau Rd to the power lines south at Secrest.

“The belief that Myer’s Flats is “backing up” water into the Willowbrook Community is false” says Pope.

Pope does say the Flats act as a sponge – the wetlands attenuates flow in Sportsman’s Bowl (holds water and slowly releases it.

BC Parks say that Ecora Engineering is in the process of conducting a hydrological assessment of Kearns Creek and Park Rill Creek and the effects of high flow to the lower valley floor.

If dredging were found to be necessary or recommended – this work would be done and supervised by the Province of BC.

As a matter of record – last year in the Willowbrook subdivision – residents did tear up streets to allow a great flow through undersized culverts that had not be clean in many years. Argo Rd Maintenance did not take issue with this action. The province of BC was the only body that worked on flow in the BC Park at Goldtau Rd.