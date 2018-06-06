Willowbrook residents – 78% increase in taxes ??

Parcel with home – Willowbrook

2017 taxes 1536.42

2018 taxes 2733.60

Increase in dollars: 1197.18

% increase: 78%

Is that possible ??

Rural Area C Willowbrook has its own small fire department with no partners*

A complete review of a 2017 and 2017 tax form for this resident shows small increases in a number of categories but here is the problem which some think is a mistake:

2017 Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department 368.36

2018 Willowbrook Volunteer Fire Department 1236.11

Increase 867.75 increase for the fire service

The regional district says there is a capital expenditure need to fix the station and the remainder of the cost is for training volunteers to meet provincial standards.

Couple of questions: Is this a one time charge increase that will lower next year ? This resident was quick to say the WVFD enjoys the full support of residents but concerned about the administration of taxes raised by the Regional District.

Also residents concerned with mounting water rates and a supply of water under a boil water advisory for over a year.

ODN invites other Willowbrook residents to share their tax information.

*In the remainder of Area C and the Town – revenue is raised by the Oliver Rural Fire Protection District and the Osoyoos Indian Band