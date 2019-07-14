Willowbrook Rd rollover

Time: About 7:15 am (what appears to be a single vehicle accident) – Ambulance, 2 fire departments and Police called.
Injuries – not believe to be life threatening
In jurisdiction of Willowbrook Fire but attended also by Oliver Rescue
Speed folks – this is the 2nd such roll over in a week
Comments
neil seidler says
Looks like a company vehicle of some sort. Was the driver an employee, the owner or a contract worker? I used to travel that road regularly when I fished at Yellow Lake. But not since someone put goldfish in that lake and introduced a parasite that affects the rainbow trout. I was regularly passed by work vehicles going way over the posted speed, mostly from one company. “Tell us” you say, I’ll keep that to my self. I mostly travel the posted speed or drive to the road conditions, and that doesn’t mean just for weather conditions. I am very much surprised that we don’t hear of more accidents on those back roads. Glad to hear the driver is OK, maybe a lesson learned that will save their life, or more importantly, that of another innocent motorist.
Publisher: Neil is surprised he does not hear about more accidents on the back roads…. most are not reported, stolen vehicles etc. This one known to me as OFD dispatched. Think some day – there will be no scanners and no news. Or only the news-the government wants you- to hear. It’s a privacy issue right? No identification on deceased motorists. The coroner has stopped issuing statements generally and most deaths not requiring an inquest it would seem. Generally no news from police departments unless issued by a press officers trying to make the force look good.
Reporters are faced with getting news from facebook and twitter.
Newspapers and radio stations not staffed well for news anymore – it is mostly propaganda. And ODN is not perfect in this regard even though it publishes less than 5 percent of what the BC government says and zero on what Ottawa is doing with my taxes.
Government levels are refusing to support independent news sources like ODN the subsidies going to the printed press which in a large part ready to fold their tents. Maybe Yellow Lake will be in the National Park and they will clean up the goldfish.