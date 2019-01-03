Willowbrook affairs to be decided today

Should fire protection to DRAO at White Lake be supplied from Kaleden or Willowbrook? The recommendation is that Kaleden is equipped for fire and EMS support and Willowbrook is not. It would appear that there is little to stop this decision as all concerned think it is a good idea. It will certainly cut down on the work of the small Willowbrook FD and affect its budget in a positive way.

***

Last year a large building being used for a horse riding arena was constructed at 300 Jones Way Rd.

RDOS concerned it had not applied for a building permit, a variance permit or had inspections during the building of the arena.

The Regional District is requesting directors obtain an injunction to require the owner to comply.