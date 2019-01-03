Willowbrook affairs to be decided today

Should fire protection to DRAO at White Lake be supplied from Kaleden or Willowbrook? The recommendation is that Kaleden is equipped for fire and EMS support and Willowbrook is not. It would appear that there is little to stop this decision as all concerned think it is a good idea. It will certainly cut down on the work of the small Willowbrook FD and affect its budget in a positive way.
***
Last year a large building being used for a horse riding arena was constructed at 300 Jones Way Rd.
RDOS concerned it had not applied for a building permit, a variance permit or had inspections during the building of the arena.
The Regional District is requesting directors obtain an injunction to require the owner to comply.
Comments
Bonnie Thompson says
Why do we need a shorter way to write things? Are we all in that big a hurry? Please stop using acronyms, not everyone knows what they mean and your job, as I understand it, is to inform.
Publisher: Did you want me to shovel snow as well Bonnie?
You have lived in Oliver a long time – RDOS is the regional district and DRAO is the White Lake Observatory. Some items on here deserve 10 words – others a thousand. Neither of these need a long of ‘splainin’