Will the wine war – now resume ??

Kinder Morgan is suspending “non-essential activities” and spending for the Trans Mountain pipeline project, citing ongoing opposition from the British Columbia government.

“In the current environment, we will not put shareholders at risk on the remaining project spend,” Steve Kean, Kinder Morgan’s chair and chief executive officer.

***

British Columbians expect their government to stand up for their interests and our coast, and to do everything we can to protect our land and waters, our coastal communities and our local economies.

“The federal process failed to consider B.C.’s interests and the risk to our province. We joined the federal challenge, started by others, to make that point.”

“We believe we need to grow the economy, while protecting the environment. We want to work to address these challenges together. But we will always stand up for British Columbians, our environment and the thousands of jobs that depend on our coast.”

Premier John Horgan