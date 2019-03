1964 Buick Riviera Custom built by owner and builder J.F. Launier of Osoyoos.The crowd at Cobo Hall (Detroit Autorama) exploded as Canadians had made the trek here to Detroit to show support for Launier and his gorgeous custom Rivision.

Launier had invested $300,000 in parts and materials and 20,000 hours of labor to complete this car. He was also awarded the Builders Trophy for the best custom car builder.

That was 2014

His entry is in the top 8 waiting for a decision Sunday.