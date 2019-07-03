Will be updated this afternoon – moderate (danger rating)

A couple of points – this is not September or October

We have drought warnings from the authorities (?)

We have the potential of a bad year for forest fires in this region due to DRY conditions

Weather forecasters see rain for the next week.

By then the number of days before school returns is winding down day by day with ads for ski hill tickets.

What do you think about the reports from authorities – should you listen and obey or at the least – consider and take an action that is appropriate. My Hedge is dieing for a lack of moisture.

What should I do?