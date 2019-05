Oliver emergency department temporary service change

OLIVER – Residents are advised that the emergency department at South Okanagan General Hospital will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14 due to lack of physician coverage………..

Oops

Hi all,

Physician coverage has been secured for tomorrow.

South Okanagan General Hospital will be open normal hours.

No interruption.

Please disregard the PSA sent earlier