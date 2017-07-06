Why no campfire ban? – asks Osoyoos Mayor

Sue McKortoff to RDOS staff and board members: ” I hear the coast district has imposed a campfire ban. Why not us? – It’s tinder dry in the woods and we are moving into a very hot period of weather.”
McKortoff was told these are provincial government decisions.
Comments
Pat Hampson says
It appears to be based on the volume of harvestible timber exposed to risk and the cost of extinguishment to protect values. In the Okanagan, the dollar value of trees is lower so extinguishment is based more on residential impact. If no residences are in danger, the cost and extinguishment priority will be adjusted in favor of the Coastal Fire Center.
Terry Crossie says
time to start hounding the government before our area burns up from inconsiderate tourist, resident campers and those who feel no rules pertain to them, especially in the very dry weather , light them camp fires and maybe start set off the fireworks that weren’t used on Canada day…. lets get the forest burning , well show them government officials, they should have made a sensible desision and closed the forests completely.