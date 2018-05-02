Why just a trickle?

Being watching this new culvert on Hwy 97 since it first when in. Designed to increase the flow of water from Sportsman’s Bowl Rd.
So far only a limited amount of water going through. Theory: Old culvert is doing its job with its creek “armoured”. No need at this time.
Pumps are increasing amount of water flowing south to river and recent work to clear obstructions is helping with the flow.
Pictures 6am Wednesday
Comments
Gail Blidook says
You are right, Jack. The promise was to open beaver dams and clear huge obstructions in the West Arm River BEFORE increasing water flow out of Park Rill creek tributary above. Thankfully this is what they are doing and limiting flow until this is completed. My understanding is that once the obstructions are removed there will actually be room to move water through the new culverts downstream. As we are aware, there is a lot of runoff to come, and we are expecting this temporary lowering in some areas to change quickly.