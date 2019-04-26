Why buy ODN? – cheapest rates in South Okanagan!!

Per month 20 thousand unique visitors

Per day average 5000 visits

In 2018 – over 100,00 visits and pages reviewed over 350 thousand

If you like the word “hits” its over 5 million per year

But we only talk about unique visitors – traceable IP addresses and the number of recurring visits.

Note to button customers – if you have not renewed – today is the day.

And thanks to all our customers – churches, societies, charities, civic, regional and school orgs, businesses and the retail trade in Penticton, Summerland, Oliver and Osoyoos.