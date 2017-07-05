Why a regional approach to composting is important

The essence of solid waste management is to eliminate garbage.
40 percent of what is now in garbage is compostable.
That’s because we have eliminated, paper, carcboard, glass, bottles, tins, shopping bags, plastic and refundable material.
Go look at T-2 Reycling on Sawmill Road. What an education that is.
Comments
Ingrid Plattmann says
T-2 does a great job and they are friendly and helpful. We need a place to deposit fruit and vegie compost. These I throw into my garbage bucket in compostable ‘plastic’ bags from Dollorama so that the impact is minimal on the landfill site.