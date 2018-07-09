Who is suing who?

Registry file number 43256 Penticton Registry – May 21 2018
Oliver Landing Development Corporation
vs
Park Place Strata Corp KAS 6690 Oliver BC
Seeks damages in the amount of $34656 for use of engineers’ report without permission, unpaid insurance and fees for site security
Defendant says engineering report billed and paid for. The defendant obtained insurance as part of fixed price agreement / There was no requirement to obtain security under the agreement.
Background: Park Place residents had left the building on the recommendation of an engineer.
Oliver Landing proposed to help the resident get back into the building.
The owners contracted Greyback Construction of Penticton to fix building’s structural problems and then owners moved back in.
Leave a Reply