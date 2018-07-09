Who is suing who?

Registry file number 43256 Penticton Registry – May 21 2018

Oliver Landing Development Corporation

vs

Park Place Strata Corp KAS 6690 Oliver BC

Seeks damages in the amount of $34656 for use of engineers’ report without permission, unpaid insurance and f ees for site security

Defendant s ays engineering report billed and paid for. The defendant obtained insurance as part of fixed price agreement / There was no requirement to obtain security under the agreement.

Background: Park Place residents had left the building on the recommendation of an engineer.

Oliver Landing proposed to help the resident get back into the building.