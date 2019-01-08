Who is Daniel Khafizov?

RCMP in Oliver have arrested a man for shooting his 22 calibre rifle inside his apartment suite, damaging several neighbouring units.

On January 7th, 2019 at 2 p.m., a complainant contacted the Oliver RCMP to advise while sitting on his couch at home he heard a loud bang and observed the cushion beside him now had a hole in it and stuffing was coming out of it. He resided on the second floor of a three floor residence separated into three living units located in a rural area South of Oliver near Road 11.

He believed the loud bang came from the unit directly below him which was occupied by 30 year old Daniel Khafizov.

Oliver RCMP attended the address supported by South Okanagan Traffic Services, Osoyoos RCMP and the First Nation Policing member. The third floor tenant exited the residence when members arrived and advised he heard several loud bangs and observed pieces of metal on his floor.

The RCMP were able to get Daniel Khafizov to exit his bottom floor unit whereupon he was arrested. A search of his unit revealed spent .22 caliber casings, a .22 caliber rifle along with multiple small caliber bullet holes in his ceiling and walls.

An examination of the middle and top floor units revealed multiple small caliber holes in the floors and ceilings. Daniel Khafizov has been charged with several firearms offences, at this time there is no reason to believe he was targeting the upstairs tenants, instead he was just carelessly firing the .22 caliber rifle indiscriminately into his ceiling and walls.

