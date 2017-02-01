Where is this?

February 1, 2017, 8:36 am
Photo by Marjo Koskinen
Ross McGinnis says
February 1, 2017 at 11:18 am
I love to come to the trainbridge to fish :)
John Bjerkan says
February 1, 2017 at 9:49 am
Skaha lake
John Chapman says
February 1, 2017 at 9:43 am
I believe this photo shows the southwest corner of Skaha Lake and was taken from the Kettle Valley Railway trail in Okanagan Falls, just south of the railway bridge. The rocks in the foreground are the northwestern tip of Lions Park.
Ed Iceton says
February 1, 2017 at 9:13 am
Skaha Lake
Kyle Martin says
February 1, 2017 at 8:47 am
West side of skaha, looks like the diving bluffs in background.
