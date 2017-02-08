When will you say City of Osoyoos?

Census information for Osoyoos
2011 – population 5037 –
2016 – population 5279
Census information for Oliver
2011 – population 4210 –
2016 – population 4520
A Canada wide view of population nationwide: One in three Canadians lives in the west.
For the first time since Confederation the three Prairie provinces all rank at the top of provincial growth charts, nosing out a slowing Ontario. British Columbia, in fourth place, also grew at a rate higher than the national average.
Statistics Canada counted a total of 35,151,728 people living in Canada on the day of the census, May 10, 2016. Over the five years since the previous census the population grew at a rate of about one percent a year, or 5 per cent overall.
A total of 1.7 million additional residents since 2011.
Comments
Publisher says
Using the link you sent to me – you can go to a search feature for Oliver and Osoyoos to find those figures.
Go figure. Yes I will recheck.
Larry Schwartzenberger says
Jack, where did you get these numbers from? Statistics Canada website for Town of Oliver lists 2016 population at 4928 and Town of Osoyoos population at 5085.