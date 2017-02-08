When will you say City of Osoyoos?

Census information for Osoyoos

2011 – population 5037 –

2016 – population 5279

Census information for Oliver

2011 – population 4210 –

2016 – population 4520

A Canada wide view of population nationwide: One in three Canadians lives in the west.

For the first time since Confederation the three Prairie provinces all rank at the top of provincial growth charts, nosing out a slowing Ontario. British Columbia, in fourth place, also grew at a rate higher than the national average.

Statistics Canada counted a total of 35,151,728 people living in Canada on the day of the census, May 10, 2016. Over the five years since the previous census the population grew at a rate of about one percent a year, or 5 per cent overall.

A total of 1.7 million additional residents since 2011.