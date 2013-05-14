What’s wrong with Loose Bay? The showers have hot water!

Greg Norton speaking for the five people behind the Loose Bay Society wants to know why outsiders are coming into the area with misconceptions and talking without facts.
Loose Bay is a wonderful place near Coverts where campers, mainly Quebecois students and travellers congregate in early summer waiting for work in the cherry orchards.
The rate is cheap, washrooms, kitchen, showers and a lot of people to interact with.
Norton says there are media outlets and people who should know better taking undeserved pot shots at this local rurally-based initiative rather than using Loose Bay as a model for facilities that do not exist in Keremeos, Cawston or Osoyoos.
This week Norton and regional director Allan Patton are taking the time to talk to local media to set the record straight. Norton says he takes exception to a line in a recent newspaper editorial stating “Loose Bay has worn out its welcome and is to far away”
Norton says Loose Bay is operated in a low cost way for campers and the society for more than a decade and is well used every summer peaking at over 300 at some periods. He says that statement was ignorant. He says if transportation is the issue then some of the outside influence might want to step up and provide an answer.
Regional Director Patton is a strong supporter of Loose Bay and has budgeted money for new wash rooms. The editorial goes on to say there are no showers – when they have existed for a long time.
Norton goes on to say that the Town and the Regional District worked together with the Rotary Club many years ago to get this project off the ground and the authorities were really behind it. A lot of time has passed and some of that local knowledge and involvement has waned.
Norton is quick to point that he is disappointed that there are not more farms with accommodation and facilities to look after workers when the picking season begins. The mission of Loose Bay was to be the area where farm workers could congregate together until the work began.
Publisher’s Note – there are a number of points of view on this subject and we invite contributions of ideas. There is no one answer to any of the perceived/real problems. The Town has become proactive by using funded bylaw enforcement hours and have one employee of Marshall Security to work as a liaison with farm workers who visit the Town reinforcing a message about behavior, where to camp and bylaw compliance.
Comments
Alain Thérien says
What is the Date of opening and closing season
jed saunders says
As a Loose Bay resident I would like to thank Mr.Eggert and Mr.Norton for there support.As far as the negative attitudes toward Loose Bay to put it in common speech “Haters are going to hate.”Personally I feel safer have a more or less accepted area to reside in.I think Loose Bay’s mission statement should be expanded,off season, to cover the low income and homeless problems in the area(i.e. putting in a water well so it can legally remain open after Covert shuts down their water.
Bill Eggert says
With all due respect Pat Hampson. The “local government” are the people of Oliver and District. We all benefit from these people coming to our area and providing much needed work services. The regional district is the funder, and it is the regional district that is recognized as a farming community.
That being said, if I was approached by an organization and asked for funding based on a per acre basis, I would feel compelled to support the initiative.
Pat Hampson says
Loose Bay is the result of sweat equity from a few private individuals and devotion to provide a camp site for pickers. I have worked up there as a Rotarian and also patrolled the camp as a member of Crime Watch. The camp supervisor at that time was Yvon and he kept a tight rein on unwanted activity as much as was within his power and he should receive credit for that. The recent adverse publicity is very unfortunate and to some extent unwarranted; however there is a distance problem for pickers working at the south end of the valley and it would be great if there was some way of funding transportation. But, there is also an influx of young people from the lower mainland who have identified Loose Bay as an annual party haven and a good place to bring narcotics. This type of activity and transportation has resulted in many bona fide pickers abandoning Loose Bay. Add the displaced Osoyoos pickers to the mix and you have overcrowding and a recipe for a problem. Area ‘A’ Regional Director, Mark Pendergraft attempted to start a campsite in the Osoyoos area but was thwarted by ministerial issues and delays.
In my opinion the people who directly benefit from having pickers available are the ones who should be assisting in funding the camp, not local government.