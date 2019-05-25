What’s the rush?

Two weeks ago Oliver Town Council rejected a quick purchase of a command car for the Fire Chief and asked for a comprehensive report from staff and the Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) on the need for such – since budget talks did not raise this issue a couple of months ago.

Staff now say there is ample funding in the Fire Department vehicle reserve. And supplied the following graph of other VFD in the region.

Let’s see how fast council rolls over on this one come Monday.

BTW – Osoyoos does NOT have a full time chief. The previous chief drove a pickup supplied by the Town.

The present Osoyoos Chief is a full time paramedic with BC Ambulance.

If you put the Oliver’s Duty Truck in the Command Vehicle category – Oliver ranks with Naramata and Summerland ahead of Osoyoos, Kaleden, Keremeos and Ok Falls.

My statement would be a comprehensive report of the need is not in evidence or supported. If the local fire chief goes to all calls then the duty truck is available. If there is a need for an on call duty officer they could be assigned the bush truck.