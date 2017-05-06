What’s on this weekend

Saturday May 6
ADVANCE POLL
BBQ at Sears – Come celebrate – See advertising
Las Performance by SOAP for the play (Since you Left Us) 7:30 at Frank Venables Theatre – see advertising
Sunday May 7
ADVANCE POLL
Celebrate Spring at Riverside Gardens this Sunday – green thumbs and others welcome – see advertising
WCRA sanction car racing at Osoyoos Track – Gates open 9am at the Richter Pass Motorway – see advertising
Walk with a Doc – 1: 30 pm Oliver Community Park – see advertising
Hike for Hospice – Lion’s Park
Leave a Reply