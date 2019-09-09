What’s on the table at Oliver Town Council

Delegation and review of programs and finances – Frank Venable Theatre 5pm Public Hearing on Housing Development behind Mall at 5931 Airport Street 7pm Regular Meeting of Council follows with :

a. Irrigation Water Shut off dates

b. Youth Ambassadors – Swearing in ceremony

c. Bridge Youth and Family Services – request for support

d. Tax exemption list of properties – Churches and Societies

e. 1066 Rd 2 – Application for home on properties (Non Farm Use)

f. No council meeting September 23 as Council attending Union of BC Municipalities Convention

Highlights:

The Oliver Community Theatre Society runs the FV Theatre with revenues of $223 thousand and expenses of $198 thousand. Current year subsidies include 9000$ from the provincial government and $110 thousand from Town of Oliver/Area C RDOS.

In ticket sales – increase from 4717 to 9906 in one year. Ticket data base indicates seats filled 41% Oliver, 21% Osoyoos, 5% other in District, 19 percent tourists and 14 percent Penticton.

***

Irrigation Shut off dates – staff recommend October 8th as the date of cease irrigation. For those requesting late water final diversion of water at dam would be October 29th. On average about 25 water use request late water – this about half as many as a number of years ago. Mainly grape growers on the system.

***

Request from Bridge Youth and Family Service : A delegation from a Kelowna based resource seeking funds for a new “passion project” – a youth recovery project of 16 beds. Most recovery beds in BC are for those 17 and older and this one would be designed for those as young at 12-13. The closest recovery support service is the Ashnola Centre west of Keremeos which houses less than 4 people – all more than 17 years in age. The recover component based on drug addictions.

***

Land Location – 1066 Rd 2

Request to approve removal of covenant – (requires ALC approval)

The subject property is designated as AG (Agriculture) by Zoning Bylaw 1380 and designated as AG (Agricultural) by Official Community Plan Bylaw 1370. The property is approximately 3.76 hectares (9.3 acres) and is being operated as a cherry and apple orchard. A storage building is constructed in the southwest corner of the property with no dwellings constructed on-site.

The property was created in the early 1920’s through the registration of plan KAP1789. At that time, the property encompassed the three neighbouring parcels (1092 Road 2, 1181 & 1171 Fairview Road). Each of those three properties were subdivided from the subject property at different times since the 1920’s. The most recent subdivision occurred in 1997 when 1171 Fairview Road was created. As part of that subdivision, a covenant was placed on the subject property by the ALC (Agricultural Land Commission) which prohibits a residential dwelling from being built upon it. The applicant has applied to the ALC to remove this covenant to build a dwelling for the owner to live and work on the farm, which has triggered the requirement for a non-farm use application.

Section 25 (3) of the Agricultural Land Commission Act states that a non-farm use application must not proceed unless authorized by a resolution of the local government. In the AG (Agriculture) zone of Town of Oliver Zoning Bylaw 1380, a single detached dwelling is a permitted use. The maximum size is not specifically restricted, but rather a restriction is placed on overall lot coverage of 30%.