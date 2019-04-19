What’s happening at OES?

I am the project coordinator at OES for the Farm2School/ Young Farmers project. Can you please post the following on behalf of this years Young Farmers, who were awarded their grants this week

The Young Farmer’s project has been supported at Oliver Elementary School for the past four years by Hester Creek Estate Winery, and their Garlic Festival! This year we granted up to $75 to a record breaking 22 students grades K-6 to enable them to start their own edible gardens and then to market their produce at venues throughout the Summer and Fall.

The students prepare a budget and grant proposal, plan, plant, and tend their fruits and vegetables, and then they get to keep the hard earned monies from the sales of their produce.

This years Young Farmers are:

Emily Bidmead, Kieran Bidmead, Georgia Fewchuck, Steven Hernandez, Daniel Horon and Thomas Horon

Anissa Khodarahmi, Sohayl Khodarahmi , Chase Kirs ,Lane Kirs, and Ethan Koteles

Arabella Knechtel, Emerrit Knechtel, Ramon Rebalkin, Jackson Schaffrick , and Ryder Schaffrick

Ashton Vetsch, Coleson Vetsch, Vienna Avon Burg , Angus Wise, Abby Wolfe and Tanner Zeeman

Let’s give the 2019 OES Young Farmers a hearty congratulations on their huge summer commitment.

Thanks very much

Kim Tighe