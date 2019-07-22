What will they think of next ?

CHARTER FOR YOUTH COUNCIL

Purpose:

1. To provide an opportunity for the Youth of Oliver to acquire a greater knowledge of and an appreciation of the local government system through active participation in decision-making and implementation systems.

2. To assist the Mayor and Council of the Town of Oliver (TOO) to collaborate and accomplish the goals established by the youth organization.

3. To serve the youth of the TOO by:

a. communicating to the municipality regarding the issues, needs and recommendations of the youth;

b. planning and implementing Social, Educational and Cultural activities;

c. working with the Mayor, the Council Standing Committees, Provincial Administration, Schools, Chamber of Commerce, Oliver Tourism, Civic Clubs, interest groups and Service Organizations to provide service and leadership opportunities;

d. to instill a feeling of positive self worth;

e. to teach respect for the rights and property of others; and

f. to promote community pride and eliminate potential negative influences among the youth.

The Youth (Youth) Council Shall consist of:

• A Patron (the Mayor or a Council member assigned by the Mayor),

• A TOO staff advisor (the CAO or a staff member assigned by the CAO),

• Youth Advisor (Teacher Representatives) and,

• Student Council representatives who are elected by the students at South Okanagan Secondary School (SOSS)

Duties and Responsibilities of the Youth Council for the TOO:

1. To attend all Youth Council meetings

2. To select one of its members to attend the regular TOO Council meetings

3. To pass Motions and Resolutions as necessary by majority present, i.e.: 50%+1 of those present at a meeting and allowed to vote

4. To carry out the purpose of Youth Council as outlined in the Charter

5. To prepare an agenda for each Youth Council meeting and ensure it is posted to all Youth Council members at least two (2) days in advance of each meeting

6. To participate in a debriefing session with the full Youth Council meeting once every month or as often as needed

7. To plan activities for the youth coordinating all such activities with the patron assigned to the

Youth Council – Responsibility and Authority of the Youth Council President:

1. To preside over all Youth Council meetings

2. To carry out the decision of the Youth Council

3. To attend Council meetings once a month in order to provide liaison and coordination between the Town Council and the Youth Council

4. To propose to the Youth Council plans and projects designed and assist in the implementation of these plans and projects

5. To assign each Youth Council member areas of responsibility

6. To represent the Youth Council within and outside of the Town of Oliver

Responsibility of the Youth Councillors:

1. To be involved in the planning of strategic activities and their eventual monitoring and evaluation of Youth Council

2. To assist in coordinating and implementation of all Youth Council activities

3. To provide leadership and direction at the school

4. To carry out assignments as directed by the local Youth Council

Requirements to serve on the Youth Council:

1. Must be a full time student at SOSS

2. Must be 18 years of age or younger

3. Must be able to attend at least 75% of all Youth Council Meetings

4. Must fulfill the responsibilities of any office held

5. Must set a proper example for the youth in the community. A member of the Youth Council can be removed from office upon violation of one or more of the above criteria and by a majority vote of the Youth Council with the final approval of the Youth Council president and the TownCouncil

6. Tenure of office is one (1) year

Vacancies:

Any vacancy on the Youth Council, either by removal or by resignation, shall be filled by nomination of the Youth Council with final approval by the Mayor and Council for the Town of Oliver.

Elections:

Elections will be held in accordance with policies established by SOSS for the election of student council

members. Those elected will form the Youth Council. The Youth Councillors shall be required to take the

same “OATH OF OFFICE” that is administered for the Town of Oliver Council.

