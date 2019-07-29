What will think of next ?

On July 25th , 2019 at approximately 9:30 pm two on duty officers at Osoyoos Detachment smelled smoke and went outside to investigate where they found the main entrance and front wall of the detachment was on fire. The suspect had used a jerry can of gasoline to start the blaze. An astute passerby was already using water from his RV to douse the fire.

While police were outside the suspect returned with a box of wood, presumably to add to the fire, and was taken into custody.

Osoyoos Fire Department attended and ensured the fire was out. The building sustained minimal damage although the potential for serious damage and injuries was significant as the fire had already started to creep under the front door into the waiting area.

Joseph McARTHUR-PEREIRA, age 28 years of Osoyoos, has since been charged with Arson Endangering Life and Mischief Causing Danger to Life.

He made his first appearance in Penticton Provincial Court on July 26th and was held in custody pending a psychiatric evaluation.

His next Court appearance is scheduled for August 21st , 2019.

At this time the exact motive is unknown although Osoyoos RCMP have had several recent dealings with Mr McARTHUR-PEREIRA

Cpl Dave SMITH

Osoyoos RCMP