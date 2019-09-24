What is the fastest growing equine sport in North America?

SAT and SUN October 12 and 13

South Okanagan Shooters Introductory clinic

5621 Sawmill Road, Oliver

D-Bar k Ranch

On lookers welcome ! This is a very new sport growing fast and we are excited to be hosting an intro clinic to Cowboy Mounted Shooting! If you have not had the opportunity to see this event live in person … now is your chance, everyone is invited to spectate and learn about this fun/challenging equine sport!

Introduction clinic for anyone interested in learning about the exciting sport of shooting from horseback. A great learning environment with knowledgeable clinicians from the Cowboy Mounted Shooting of BC Association Fee includes two days of instruction. No firearms licenses required to participate. All participants will receive information regarding all licenses required for mounted shooting, rules and regulations for mounted shooting in Canada. Horses and riders will be exposed to gunfire over the course of two days. Participants should be able to walk, jog, trot, and lope with a stable body position.

Contact Dawn Macrae for more information