What is Saturday to you?

Winter Solstice – longest night of the year begins about 8 pm Saturday.

In some countries and calendars, it is seen as the beginning of winter. In meteorology, winter is reckoned as beginning about three weeks before the winter solstice.

Since prehistory, the winter solstice has been seen as a significant time of year in many cultures, and has been marked by festivals and rituals.

It marked the symbolic death and rebirth of the Sun.

The seasonal significance of the winter solstice is in the reversal of the gradual lengthening of nights and shortening of days.