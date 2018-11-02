What is missing? November 1, 2018, 8:05 pmSometimes you drive by a location several times before you get the message? What is the message? (Photo is part of new series of night pix in Oliver)
Comments
Darren Bjornson says
That is a great picture that looks a lot different. If that is where I think it is , it will look great once it’s all cleaned up and we can get a park in there.
Publisher: Darren, you are my trusted agent – the sooner you get the team of Wolfe/Bjornson on the scene – the sooner we tax payers get to see the new Bridge Park. Let us not dwell on what features are needed by having yet another under attended public meeting to suggest a Trump Peace Park, fountains or edifices to the relationship with OIB members. What is needed here: quality trees, seats for the weary, a picnic table for the hungry, a few spiral bike racks for the hike and bikers and a lot of well maintain green space. It could be done by Christmas as a gift. Okay how about by Valentine’s Day for all of our loved ones. Maybe before the next summer season ??
I hope that is not too much to ask. There are no Mark parks, there are no Jack parks. Parks are Parks and we excel at it despite distractors of the past ( hey Jack lawn mowing costs money ). We must keep our parks, utilize our parks for the people that own them and pay for them.
Melba McGeachy says
The old trailer.
Deborah Ham says
The trailer was removed from the property around 3:15 this afternoon !!