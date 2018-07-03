What is Linda saying?

Linda Larson

(Liberal) Member of the Legislature – Boundary Similkameen

Married 48 years (to Larry), grand mother to 4

The next election in BC is May 2021 – will you run?

“Never say Never” –

but it is unlikely that I will run again.

***

From Parks Canada

“Moving forward to realize a new national park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen will involve ongoing public consultation and working to address priorities and concerns.

No boundaries or park concepts have been defined at this time. Following the beginning of meetings between the three parties, next steps include the identification of park concept boundaries and consultations. Public consultations, including with local Indigenous communities, will play a key role in finalizing the park concept. Once there is agreement on a park concept, the next step would be the negotiation of the required agreements.

Work on creating a national park reserve in this region started in 2004 through the launch of an assessment, including consultations, to determine if, and under what conditions, a national park reserve could be established in the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

In 2011, officials with Parks Canada and the province, and in 2012 through a separate undertaking by the First Nation, concluded a national park reserve was feasible under certain conditions. However, for various reasons at that time, the proposal was not advanced any further.

On October 27, 2017, in Osoyoos, British Columbia, the Governments of Canada and British Columbia along with representatives of the Syilx/Okanagan Nation announced a renewed commitment to work together to establish a new national park reserve in the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

National Park – “check with OIB Chief Clarence Louie – I do not believe any consultations or concepts have taken place and I asked the BC government how much they have budgeted for such talks – and the answer was zilch”

***

Roads – Tuc-el-nuit Drive is in need of a major repair – “most rural roads in excellent shape I will get on this complaint immediately”.

***

Willowbrook Tax increase ( a fire department training expense, a deficit brought forward, capital improvements, a new fire engine?

“This is a sad story – lack of communication and explanation to those affected the most. It seems like someone dropped the ball. I have spoken to the RDOS and the local representative and continue to work with (not criticize) all those involved for better answers and a solution to the very large unexpected tax increases.”

Larson said she is aware of only one other FD in the province with the same problem and that being in the RDOS as well. Serious issues that are not making the public happy on the handling of this “playbook” issue – which has been around for three years.

***

Day Light Savings Time? – Her most recent bill died on the order paper. She concedes a better idea would be DST all year long – with some push back from sports teams and airlines. Larson says the government coalition is onside but the issue not high on their agenda.

***

Command and control of flooding issue ? All the parties, BC government departments and the RDOS have learned a lot in two years of flooding. Not the time to rest but to re-write the “playbook” Fix those things that can be – be prepared for further flooding. Many complaints in the beginning she understands but the ministries did a tremendous job once engaged.

***

Proportional representation (PR) is a principle underlying a voting system: People should be represented in proportion to how they voted. The percentage of seats a party has in the legislature should reflect the percentage of people who voted for them. PR and a fall referendum by mail in ballot ?

Larson said ” Is this the most important item in BC? – How about economic development, social issues, better funding for schools and health. PR is a diversion and a waste of time.”