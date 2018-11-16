What is BC Tree Fruits ?

BC Tree Fruits (BCTF) is a cooperative owned by its members, who are all also growers.

The cooperative operates BC Tree Fruits

Growers Supply Co. Ltd. and

BC Tree Fruits Cider Company.

BC Fruits Growers Association (BCFGA) is an industry association representing all fruit growers’ interests across BC.

Who is the new leader of BC Tree Fruits ?

Old face – new position

Jeet Sukhai of Vernon.

Jeet Dukhai replaces President Kirpal Boparai of Vernon. Dukhai served as Vice-President and stepped up when Boparai was ousted in 2012. Boparai resigned from the presidency. .

Dukhai defeated Kelowna orchardist Fred Steele by about 20 votes in a close race.