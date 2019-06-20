Suspect tracked down and now in custody

More than 7 units of the RCMP scouring the streets of Okanagan Falls this morning including the K9 unit in the picture.

Officers walking, Officers driving, talking to residents etc.

Picture taken at 10: 15 am

***

With files from Castanet/RCMP media

suspects are in custody following a carjacking in Penticton and manhunt in Okanagan Falls.

Police were called Thursday at 9 a.m. by a woman who had her vehicle stolen by a man threatening her with bear spray in a parking lot on Westminster Avenue West.

Police were provided with detailed information about the stolen car and spotted it being driven to Okanagan Falls. Several police officers swarmed the community, supported by a RCMP helicopter.

Const. James Grandy says the suspects ditched the vehicle after seeing police and ran off on foot. One was arrested running down a steep hill near Highway 97 and Main Street while the other was detained on Cedar Street.

“Crimes such as this are not typical in Penticton, and are taken very seriously. Our officers, while working as a cohesive team, were able to quickly and safely capture those responsible,” added Grandy.

The police incident led to the brief lockdown of Okanagan Falls Elementary, but was lifted by 11 a.m.