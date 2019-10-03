What does healthy living mean to you?

How could you achieve better overall health and what resources are there in our communities to help you accomplish that?

Saturday, October 19, 2019

the Oliver Healthy Living Fair is being held at the

Oliver Community Centre

from 10:00-2:00pm and is free to attend for all ages.

This biennial event is being hosted by Oliver Parks and Recreation, the Town of Oliver and WOW (Women of Oliver for Women). Health partners throughout the southern Okanagan will be on site with resources and demonstrations on what local service providers and activities are available to help you achieve good health. There will be activity demonstrations including Tai Chi and drumming, presentations in Advance Care Planning and using essential oils for optimum health as well as general information on everything from reflexology to healthy eating tips for seniors. The Town of Oliver’s newest food recovery program, the Harvest Hut, is wrapping up for the season and will be holding their final event at the Healthy Living Fair on Oct 19, where Oliver’s Food Action Coordinator will be accepting and distributing locally grown produce, providing visitors with volunteer information and talking about what the project will look like in 2020.

Look for their canned tomatoes, spices, onions, and garlic from produce donated to the Harvest Hut and using the recipes provided make your own spaghetti sauce or salsa at home. There will be something for everyone at the event so be sure to use your “Passport to Health” that you receive when you enter to navigate through the exhibitors and demonstrations and fill out to enter to win amazing door prizes donated by each of the health-based participants.

The WOW ladies will be there to greet attendees and assist with questions. Be sure to take a break to sit and enjoy a delicious and healthy soup or sandwich that will be available for purchase at the café between 11:00- 1:30pm. If you are a health based business in the OK Falls, Oliver, and Osoyoos area and would like to participate or for a full listing of the participating service providers and schedule of events.

please visit the WOW at www.wowoliver.org

Source: Carol Sheridan Oliver Parks and Recreation Society