What does Clarence mean?

Earlier this week we published a letter penned by Chief Clarence Louie – Osoyoos Indian Band re a National Park Reserve.

We just discovered this “info” from the Penticton Herald…..

On the eve of a crucial meeting of opponents of the proposed South Okanagan-Similkameen national park, one of the project’s key backers has warned he’s not yet SOLD on the idea.

Picture of Chief Louie with Environment Minister McKenna