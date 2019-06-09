What do you know? Can u help with info

Two people were taken to hospital in critical condition after boats collided on Osoyoos Lake- Saturday night.
Calls came in at 7:14 p.m. Saturday.
“Two were taken in critical condition and one is in stable condition – as reported by BC Ambulance Service
Osoyoos RCMP has been contacted but so far no response.
Global Okanagan reports: Area residents said emergency vehicles flooded the area near the beach access on Magnolia Place and Oleander Drive.
