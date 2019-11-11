What do think about this…. in Canada…

Picture taken today in Oliver BC at 11am on the eleventh day of the eleventh month, 2019

Below is only comment I can find from RCMP on this relatively new policy. Was there a threat we do not know about for today?

Cpl. Craig Douglass, media liaison officer with Prince George RCMP, argues that greater security is needed in the wake of attacks in other cities over the past years. “There’s been shooting events in the recent past, like Parliament Hill in 2014 and Moncton N.B., also in 2014, both in Canada and both something that wasn’t a good result,” he said

“Because of those, RCMP and other police forces in the country have stepped up their capabilities in this area.”Even community celebrations in a relatively small city like Prince George could be a target, Douglass emphasized “Canada Day is the perfect opportunity for anyone with a grudge and we have to take those things into account when we prepare our safety plans,”

source: CBC date July 18

One officer in Oliver referred to an incident in Calgary in which a MV was used as a weapon in a public event. This being a holiday no response from local/regional police sources.