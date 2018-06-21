What are you memories of Ye Olde Welcome Inn ?

“This is a good place to go if you want a nice meal with beer and sit in the closest thing to an old English/Scottish pub. It has low ceilings and cozy little alcove booths rather like the interior of a Dutch home…..”  a review….

When was it built?

Who was the first owner?

Who was the most famous patron?

Have you eaten there?

Had a pint?

  1. Not sure when it was built. I worked in the mid 70’s when it was Ziggy’s fish and chips. Also for Malcom and Penny (Pester I think) not sure on the name. Was a nice place to work for the summerTime when in high school.

